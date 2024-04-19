Major investment 'will help breathe new life into historic High Street'

A robinia tree and a cherry tree are set to be removed from Corn Square from Saturday to make way for new trees and seating.

The council's plan is to move a Robinia to Sydonia Park. But a Cherry tree has been found to be near the end of its natural life due to constrained growth so will be removed.

Herefordshire Council says the replacement planting will include other suitable trees together with other native plants for seasonal interest and habitat.