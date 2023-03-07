Police to launch new 'surgery' close to south Shropshire border

Picture: Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team

The Leominster Town Police Surgery will be held at the foyer area of Grange Court from 2pm to 3pm on Wednesday, March 15.

PCSO Stephanie Harper, of the police team in Leominster, said the surgery will be hosted every Wednesday after that, the same time the same place.

Other rural surgeries are continuing in the area including at Leintwardine Community Centre from 11am to midday on Tuesday, March 14, and Orleton Village Hall from 11am to midday on Wednesday, March 29.