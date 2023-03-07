Notification Settings

Police to launch new 'surgery' close to south Shropshire border

By David Tooley

A new surgery event is being organised by the police in Leominster and is set to start next week.

Picture: Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team

The Leominster Town Police Surgery will be held at the foyer area of Grange Court from 2pm to 3pm on Wednesday, March 15.

PCSO Stephanie Harper, of the police team in Leominster, said the surgery will be hosted every Wednesday after that, the same time the same place.

Other rural surgeries are continuing in the area including at Leintwardine Community Centre from 11am to midday on Tuesday, March 14, and Orleton Village Hall from 11am to midday on Wednesday, March 29.

PCSO Harper said; "Obviously if you don't want to wait to speak with us at a surgery, you can also email us with a query at leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk and one of the team will get back to you as soon as they can."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March due to maintenance.

