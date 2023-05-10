Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Water company apologises after 'essential work' affects supplies in Shropshire border village

By David TooleyClunPublished:

A water company says it did not anticipate that essential repair work it is carrying out at a Shropshire border village would affect supply to customers.

Severn Trent Water has apologised for any loss of pressure or supply in the SY7 area of Bucknell but it says it hopes to have supplies on soon.

In an update at 3.31pm on Wednesday a company spokesman said: "We’re really sorry if you’re currently experiencing a loss of pressure or water supply to your home in the SY7 area of Bucknell. Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work in the area.

"Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we’re aware the work being carried out may be impacting some customers water supply.

"The team on site are working as quickly and efficiently as possible and are hoping to have supplies back on very soon.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Progress on the incident should be updated here: https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/water-supply-interruptions-in-shropshire2/

Clun
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Leintwardine
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News