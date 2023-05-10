Water company apologises after 'essential work' affects supplies in Shropshire border village

Severn Trent Water has apologised for any loss of pressure or supply in the SY7 area of Bucknell but it says it hopes to have supplies on soon.

In an update at 3.31pm on Wednesday a company spokesman said: "We’re really sorry if you’re currently experiencing a loss of pressure or water supply to your home in the SY7 area of Bucknell. Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work in the area.

"Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we’re aware the work being carried out may be impacting some customers water supply.

"The team on site are working as quickly and efficiently as possible and are hoping to have supplies back on very soon.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."