Expert in medieval Queens steps in to help save church in Welsh Marches

Alison Weir

Alison Weir will be visiting Wigmore Church, which is over the south Shropshire border also close to Leominster, on October 19 to talk about her ongoing exploration of the medieval queens of England.

Alison, who last visited Wigmore in 2013, said: “The Mortimer family played a central role in our nation’s history in the Middle Ages and it is a great pleasure for me to come back to the Marches and deliver a talk in the very place where their power resided.

"In the light of impending church closure, I'm delighted to return to historic St James’s Church to help with critical fund-raising activities to ensure its survival.”

The author will be giving her audience a special pre-publication introduction to the third volume in the Medieval Queens series, “Queens in the Age of Chivalry” which is due to be published next month.

By special permission of the publisher, Penguin Random House, the book will be available for sale at this event at the bookstall hosted by Aardvark Books.

Copies of the first two books in the series will also be available.

Tickets are £10 and all proceeds will go to help save St James’s Church for the community.

The event runs from 5.30pm – 6.45pm, and parking is available at the Wigmore Community Centre, or the Wigmore School Academy Trust.

Tickets are on sale at Aardvark Books (Tuesday-Sunday 10am-4pm), email: aardvaark@btconnect.com also from Fran Rhodes 01568 770150 email: fran@rhodesg3xjp.plus.com, or ask in the Wigmore Shop.