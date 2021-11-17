Pensioner killed and two injured in Shropshire border crash

Stock photo

Police are appealing for information after the collision happened on the A4110 near Aymestrey, between Ludlow and Leominster, on Wednesday morning .

The crash happened at around 9.30am and involved a blue Honda Civic and a yellow Audi.

One of the drivers, a 79-year-old man from Aymestrey, was killed.

West Mercia Police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue services attended.

The other driver and a passenger were taken to Hereford County Hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remained closed on Wednesday afternoon as police examined the scene.

Officers have urged anyone who saw the cars being driven or captured them on dash-cam footage to get in touch.