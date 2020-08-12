Inquest into man killed in Craven Arms crash adjourned

Keith Lister, 60, died after a collision on the B4368 by Millichope Park, Munslow at around 1.45pm on July 31.

A Shropshire Coroner's Court hearing at Shirehall heard that Mr Lister, from Madeley, was a front seat passenger as the car was travelling on the Craven Arms to Bridgnorth route.

The only other occupant of the Land Rover Defender was the driver, who suffered minor injuries. P

olice and the ambulance service attended the scene but nothing could be done to save Mr Lister. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene, along with a land ambulance and paramedic officer.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage has been urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 345 310720 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Senior coroner John Ellery adjourned Mr Lister's inquest to December 9.