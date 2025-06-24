Urgent appeal after one kitten found dead and another put to sleep after being tied to fence at Shropshire farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of the kittens - which had bailing twine around its neck - was sadly found to have died, and a second kitten who was tied by its paw was still alive but severely injured.

This surviving kitten was taken to a vet by a member of the public, who found the cats whilst walking on Sunday (June 22).

But sadly due to the severe injuries the kitten had, including a degloved paw and exposed bones, the decision was made to put it to sleep.

This male black kitten had sustained a degloved paw injury, resulting in exposed phalangeal bones, and was also brought into the vets with purple spray on its wounds. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA animal rescue officer (ARO) Megan Cross, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very upsetting incident.

“This must have been a very distressing discovery for the walkers who found these poor kittens and we’d like to thank them for taking the kitten to the vets.”

The body of the kitten later put to sleep has now been taken into the care of the RSPCA as part of the charity's investigation. The RSPCA has issued an appeal for information to try and find out exactly where the kittens were found and where they came from.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any further information about the deceased kitten and we have not been able to contact the persons who found them. We also don’t have an exact location - just that they were found on a fence at a farm in Craven Arms,” ARO Cross added.

“Anyone who can help with first-hand evidence about these kittens is urged to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident 01554511.”

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. There may be times when people can help get a sick, injured, abandoned or trapped animal quickly by taking them directly to a vet, rehabilitation centre or rescue centre.

There’s helpful advice on the RSPCA website about how to get help for animals as quickly as possible, and how to report cruelty and neglect to the charity’s specialist teams.