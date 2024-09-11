'Garden waste charge is unfair as I don't have a choice': Disabled resident blasts new fee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual fee, which is being placed on all kerbside collections from October 1, means residents will have to pay £56 a year to have their grass cuttings and other garden waste collected at the kerbside.

The council's cabinet agreed to introduce the subscription earlier this year as part of a number of measures to save £62.5 million from its budget in this financial year. Neighbouring Telford & Wrekin Council has not imposed the annual fee on its residents.

Under the scheme garden waste collections will cease next month to households that haven't subscribed and been sent a sticker from the council for their garden waste bin.