Firefighters work for two hours to tackle chimney fire sparked by bird's nest
A bird's nest sparked a large chimney fire near Clun on Wednesday evening.
By Megan Jones
Firefighters from Bishops Castle and Clun rushed to a report of a house fire in Whitcott Keysett at around 7.40pm.
Upon arrival, the crews found a chimney fire in progress and worked for around two hours to tackle the blaze.
The team donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to fight the fire, and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident "was found to be a large chimney fire caused by a birds nest".
The stop message, which indicates the fire was under control, was received at 9.46pm.