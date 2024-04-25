Firefighters work for two hours to tackle chimney fire sparked by bird's nest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters from Bishops Castle and Clun rushed to a report of a house fire in Whitcott Keysett at around 7.40pm.

Upon arrival, the crews found a chimney fire in progress and worked for around two hours to tackle the blaze.

The team donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to fight the fire, and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident "was found to be a large chimney fire caused by a birds nest".

The stop message, which indicates the fire was under control, was received at 9.46pm.