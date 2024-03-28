Car completely destroyed in fire caused by electrical fault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews were scrambled to a report of a car fire on Chestnut Meadow in Bucknell, close to the Welsh border, at 5.08pm.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Clun Fire Station.

Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle "fully involved in fire" which was later determined to be caused by an electrical fault.

The firefighters spent around half an hour tackling the blaze, which was extinguished using two jets.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.48pm.