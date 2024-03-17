Busy shift for firefighters with house fires in north and south Shropshire

Five fire engines were sent to St Peter's Place in Lee Brockhurst, near Wem, shortly after 6pm yesterday to a blaze which took hold in the ground floor of a property.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 6.05pm on Saturday, March 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in St Peters Place, Lee Brockhurst.

"Fire involving ground and first floor of property. Four hose reel jets, one main jet and four breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment including ceiling hooks and positive pressure fans used to extinguish fire. Ladders, small gear and thermal imaging cameras used to check for hot spots.

"Five fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Wem and Whitchurch." Nobody needed to be rescued and there were no casualties.

In the early hours of this morning, crews were called to a house fire involving the kitchen of a property in Llanbrook, Clunton, near Clun.

Again, there were no casualties and no-one had to be rescued by firefighters.

"At 2.55am on Sunday, March 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Llanbrook, Clunton," a fire service spokeswoman said.

"Fire involving kitchen of domestic property. Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus in use to extinguish fire. Ladders, small gear and salvage sheets used to cover damaged area."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Clun.