Working from home in stunning scene on offer at stone cottage and glamping business

For a four-bedroom stone cottage near Clun that is up for sale comes with an award winning, luxury glamping business.

Mardu Cottage and Offa's Pitch Glamping is on the market for £1,650,000 with agents saying is is an opportunity that dreams are made of.

The cottage has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, together with a bespoke, hand-made kitchen.

Mardu Cottage and Offa's Pitch Glamping

Beams and an inglenook give the cottage a country farmhouse feeling while a sun room, at the side of the house is, agents say a quiet room for reflections, with stunning countryside and garden views.

"The private gardens are a delight and offer a trickling waterfall with a bubbling stream that starts from a nearby spring at the rear of the garden."

It also includes a small brick building once used as a piggery and a a small fruit orchard as well as views of the surrounding Shropshire Hills. There is also a kitchen garden with raised beds and soft fruit bushes.

The glamping cabins are all bespoke built using only the highest quality materials, fixtures and fittings.

Each one is sited in its own paddock providing seclusion and privacy for couples.

"Having started with one cabin, this relatively young profitable business is in its sixth season and given that the latest luxury cabin, Wild Honey Hyde has only just come online this summer, there is still plenty of room for future growth. Offa’s Pitch has been featured on national TV and the Sunday Times as the best of UK luxury glamping, and all of the cabins have received Gold standard awards from Visit England annually for accommodation excellence."

Offas Pitch - The first of the three cabins, is designed to look like a large tent, pitched in the open countryside and built by a local Welsh oak frame company. The internal design is retro-scandi with clean lines and oak beams throughout the unit, offering vaulted ceilings and curved archways. To the side of the cabin is a raised patio and seating area with a private wood-burning Norwegian hot tub where guests can sit in this dark-sky location and stargaze.

Aether's Tilt - Situated in its own plot, with a private gate leading from the lane, is styled like a shepherds hut but built larger to provide a more comfortable living space. The exterior is clad in English elm that continues to age to a natural silvery grey colour. The outside space again includes a Norwegian wood burning hot tub to relax in and enjoy the wonderful views over the pastureland and hills beyond.

Wild Honey Hyde - This cabin, situated on the hillside, is raised on stilts and affords the most exceptional views of the surrounding countryside. It is clad with larch that has undergone the Japanese wood charring process Shou Sugi Ban and then tinted a colour to produce an effect the Japanese call Karafurutaiger. Apart from how beautiful it looks, the advantages of this finish are that it is has excellent weather resistance, requires little or no future maintenance and is repellant to wasps and other burrowing insects.The raised composite decking on two sides compliment the modern style of the cabin where there is also a Norwegian wood burning Hot Tub

To find out move go online to rightmove.co.uk/properties/143979242#/?channel=RES_BUY