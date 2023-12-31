Converted barn with stunning views of the Shropshire Hills goes on the market for £795,000

Hay Barn in Guilden Down, Clun is being marketed for £795,000 by estate agents Cobb Amos.

The newly converted barn is situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty within a small an development of architecturally designed converted barns.

Finished with solid oak ledge and braced doors, oak flooring and a wealth of exposed timbers, the property has the benefit of a small paddock and views over open countryside.

This barn conversion offers three bedrooms and bathrooms, open plan drawing room with vaulted ceiling, large kitchen/diner, and a double garage with open barn style for further parking.

Vendors Cobb Amos says of Hay Barn: "Open the front door, into this magnificent high vaulted and dramatic drawing room, with exposed timbers, oak flooring and not one but two minstrel galleries.

"From the drawing room walk towards the large kitchen/dining/family room, with stunning views over the open countryside complete with its own log burning stove.

"The oak flooring adds a touch of class and there is room for both table chairs and a comfy sofa in-front of a further log-burning stove in this open plan living space. Whilst the main drawing room is elegant, this room offers the chance to put your feet up on the sofa, sip a hot chocolate, and just bask in the ever changing seasons right outside your door, whilst the log burning stove keeps you cosy warm.

"This barn offers total unique living, and the creaking beams chatter away as they meld into the space and surroundings."

Close to the kitchen is a useful utility room and the property has the benefit of a double garage.

The master bedroom is situated on the ground floor, and once again oak beams adorn the walls, large wardrobes with beautiful oak doors and en-suite bathroom. Upstairs, the second bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, enough space for a super king bed, together with a sofa. A second staircase leads to the third bedroom, once again with its own en-suite.

Guilden Down is a tiny rural hamlet and working farm set amidst the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a mile from the town of Clun.

More information and to book viewings, visit: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66290081