South Shropshire bridge repair closure comes with 57 mile official diversion route

Resurfacing work and bridge repairs are to be carried out in Clun from Monday, December 11, to Friday December 15 this year from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

A signed diversion route will be in place from Clun to Bishop's Castle, to Craaven Arms, Bromfield and Knighton and back to Clun. Google Maps indicates that the official diversion is some 57.7 miles.

Access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so, though there will be no vehicle access across the bridge during the bridge work, says Shropshire Council. During the work there will be a road closure from Enfield Street to B4368 High Street and Bridge Street.

The council adds that the official diversion maintains the B-road classification but people "may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route" depending on their vehicle types.

The council says the work will be completed as quickly as possible and that signs will be erected on the road before starting the work, and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on the One Network website.