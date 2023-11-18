Shropshire pensioner celebrates King's 75th birthday by having tea with monarch - and Jay Blades

Di Cosgrove, from Chapel Lawn, near Clun, was part of the King's birthday celebrations at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on Monday.

The monarch joined a host of nominated community stalwarts who are also turning 75 this year and representatives from organisations marking the same milestone for a celebratory tea party.

The guest list also included chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John from the 1980s group Imagination.

Di, who turned 75 in January, was nominated by a friend after years of charitable endeavours in education.

Di, with her best friend of 50 years, Annette Booth

She was one of three co-founders of Redearth Education, a charity which works in rural Uganda to improve teaching and learning in primary education.

Di has also served as chair of governors of the Blue Hills Federation, a federation of three primary schools in south Shropshire.

She said she was "elated" to have been invited and the day would be one she would "never forget".

"I was expecting a more formal occasion, but it was so jolly and friendly. It was such a happy occasion," she said.

"It was such fun to meet so many people the same age as me who have done so much to make the world a better place.

"It was a privilege to talk to the King for a short time, who was clearly enjoying himself immensely. We all stood around as he cut the cake and we all sung Happy Birthday. He was such a lovely chap."