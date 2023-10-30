Police appeal for information after car collides with a tree

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle collision in South Shropshire.

The collision happened at around midday on Monday on the B4368 Lydbury North in Clun when a black Vauxhall Corsa, travelling in the direction of Craven Arms, left the carriageway before colliding with a tree.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

The passenger of the car, a 17-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the accident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Constable Simon Fearn by calling 101 ext 770 2272 or mobile number 07870 150926 quoting incident number 151i of Monday 30 October, 2023.

