Police appeal for information after car collides with a tree

The collision happened at around midday on Monday on the B4368 Lydbury North in Clun when a black Vauxhall Corsa, travelling in the direction of Craven Arms, left the carriageway before colliding with a tree.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

The passenger of the car, a 17-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.