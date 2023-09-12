Scores of stranded fish rescued after part of river dries up

By David TooleyClunPublished: Last Updated:

Fisheries staff rushed to the rescue of more than 160 fish that had become stranded in a south Shropshire river.

Picture: Environment Agency
Picture: Environment Agency

Part of the River Redlake runs from Newcastle to the River Clun at Jay and part of it had become perilously low for 166 juvenile salmon and brown trout.

They have been moved to a section of the river that does not dry up.

The Environment Agency in the Midlands tweeted on Monday: "Our fisheries staff rescued 166 juvenile salmon and brown trout from the River Redlake in Shropshire due to low river levels.

Picture: Environment Agency

"Fish were rescued using hand nets and released back into the river at a section that does not dry up."

The EA say that if you see fish in distress, call 0800 80 70 60

Clun
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News