Fire station open days celebrate 75 years of service making Shropshire safer

By Megan Jones

Dozens turned out to support Shropshire firefighters at an open day that raised £622 for charity.

Dozens turned out to celebrate 75 years of Shropshire Fire & Rescue. Photo: Clun Fire Station
As part of the 75th anniversary of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Clun Fire Station opened its doors to visitors on Saturday.

The event featured games and fire engine displays so guests could get up close and personal with the station's fleet, while a raffle raised £622 for charity.

A spokesperson from the station said the day was "amazing" and thanked residents for their "outstanding" support.

The open day was part of the fire service's diamond anniversary celebrations.

An exhibition to mark the occasion also opened at Shrewsbury Fire Station, featuring different uniforms firefighters have worn through the last 75 years as well as photos from across the decades.

The exhibition will be on display throughout September, and members of the public are asked to share their own stories with the service.

Area manager Adam Matthews said: “Our hope is that the display shows our journey over the last 75 years and the significant changes and challenges we’ve faced.

"You may even spot a member of your friends and family in some of the photographs we’ll be featuring and if you do, please let us know. We’d love to hear your stories.”









