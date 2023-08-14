'Whimsical' one-of-a-kind countryside house in south Shropshire on sale for £1.2m

Brook House, Craven Arms

A four-bed property in Newcastle, west of Clun, is on the market for £1.2m, and invites its new custodians to "unleash their inner dreamer".

Listed by estate agents Holters, the description for Brook House reads: "Welcome to a world of endless possibilities.

"Nestled within the picturesque countryside lies a unique 38-acre small holding eagerly awaiting its new custodian.

"Bursting with character and charm, this whimsical property offers an abundance of space to unleash your creativity and embrace the art of country living.

"From cultivating your own organic garden to raising a menagerie of furry friends, the canvas is yours to paint.

"Unleash your inner dreamer and create the idyllic sanctuary you've always envisioned.

"Don't miss this chance to turn your imagination into reality – seize the opportunity to embark on an enchanting rural adventure today."

Brook House is made up of a number of stone and timber-clad buildings which seem to have been used for farming, but are said to be suited for other business ventures or simply a peaceful retreat.

The entrance hall leads to the sitting room which features a wood burning stove, and the lounge diner which boasts an inglenook fireplace – another feature that adds to the charm of the property.

Adjacent to the lounge diner is the kitchen, offering ample space for culinary creations. With the added advantage of planning permission to knock through, the buyer has the potential to create a stunning kitchen diner, a hub for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

There is also a ground floor shower room and a utility room in the house with space for laundry facilities and extra storage.

Up on the first floor are four newly-decorated bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The description continues: "The 38-acre small holding of Brook House is a true haven for nature lovers, nestled in the stunning countryside renowned for its beauty near the Shropshire/Welsh borders.

"This idyllic property boasts a perfect blend of pasture and woodland, creating a diverse and captivating landscape that is a delight to explore. The gentle meadows provide ample grazing space for animals, making it an ideal location for its current use as an animal sanctuary. The Folly brook meanders through the land, adding a touch of tranquillity and creating a soothing ambiance."