Four fire engines descend on village as crews fight farm buildings blaze

By Nick HumphreysClunPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Four fire engines descended on a village as several farm buildings were ablaze.

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving farm buildings in Clun. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters tackled a blaze involving farm buildings in Clun. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were sent to Church Bank in Clun shortly before 6pm yesterday to deal with an incident involving general service buildings and workshops. Nobody was hurt in the incident, and crews were on the scene for more than two-and-a-half hours.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.56pm on Sunday, June 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Church Bank, Clun, involving a range of single storey buildings measuring 30m x 20m. Buildings used for general service and farm workshop.

"Crews used two hose reel jets, two main jets and four breathing apparatus to fight the fire."

Engines were sent from Bishops Castle, Clun and Craven Arms fire stations.

Clun
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News