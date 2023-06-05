Four fire engines descend on village as crews fight farm buildings blaze

Firefighters were sent to Church Bank in Clun shortly before 6pm yesterday to deal with an incident involving general service buildings and workshops. Nobody was hurt in the incident, and crews were on the scene for more than two-and-a-half hours.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.56pm on Sunday, June 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Church Bank, Clun, involving a range of single storey buildings measuring 30m x 20m. Buildings used for general service and farm workshop.
"Crews used two hose reel jets, two main jets and four breathing apparatus to fight the fire."
Engines were sent from Bishops Castle, Clun and Craven Arms fire stations.