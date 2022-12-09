Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hunt carol service cancelled by church "on police advice" over safety concerns

By Dominic RobertsonClunPublished:

A church has cancelled a carol service organised by a Shropshire hunt “on police advice” after concerns about safety.

The service had been due to take place at St George's Church in Clun
The service had been due to take place at St George's Church in Clun

The service, for the South Shropshire hunt, The United Pack, had been due to take place at St George’s Church in Clun tomorrow.

But the Diocese of Hereford, which is responsible for the church, said it had decided to cancel the service after comments about a member of the clergy on the internet.

In a statement, the diocese said that a member of the church had been the subject of “a number of untruths spread online”.

It added: “Based on police advice, we have taken the decision that the service will not go ahead. There have been a number of untruths spread online about a member of our clergy who it was assumed would be leading this service. The decision has been made in the interests of her personal safety.

Our churches remain open to everyone and offer anyone a welcome, whatever their belief or world view.”

Threats came after a Facebook post asked people to e-mail their thoughts to a reverend, and to “keep it polite”.

A spokesman for The United Pack said new arrangements were being made, blaming a “hate-filled campaign against local clergy” on social media.

Clun
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News