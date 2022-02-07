Delays expected as six-week road closure in south Shropshire begins

Delays are expected as the road will be closed to all traffic from 9am-3pm every weekday, with temporary traffic lights in place outside of these times.

The works will involve installing a stone retaining wall, drainage improvements, and reconstruction of a slipped section of road, along with resurfacing works along this length.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated, in emergency situations only. Pothole and surface repairs will be carried out at the same time.

Whilst the road is closed, traffic travelling in the Clun direction will be diverted via a signed diversion route at Newcastle along the B4368 up to Anchor and Pentre, along the A489 towards Churchstoke, and right onto the B4385 towards Bishop’s Castle.

Traffic will then follow the B4384 and turn right onto the A488 towards Clun and along the B4368 towards Wittcott Evan.

Traffic travelling to Newcastle from Clun will be diverted vice versa in the opposite direction.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the day and access to frontages will be maintained up to the road closure.

Shropshire Council is anticipating major disruption and delays during these works.

The works will be carried out by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.