Work to fix damaged road finally set to begin - two years later

The B4368 Clun to Newcastle road will be closed for six weeks while repairs are done. The damage has caused traffic problems in the area, with many motorists seeking alternative routes.

The first phase, which started yesterday, will involve fixing defects in the road including potholes, patch repairs and localised flooding along Church Road and the road between Whitcott Keysett and the B4368. Then a six-week closure will start from February 7, with access only allowed for emergency vehicles.