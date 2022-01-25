Notification Settings

Work to fix damaged road finally set to begin - two years later

By Nick HumphreysClunPublished:

Work to repair a road damaged by a landslip is finally taking place two years later.

The B4368 Clun to Newcastle road will be closed for six weeks while repairs are done. The damage has caused traffic problems in the area, with many motorists seeking alternative routes.

The first phase, which started yesterday, will involve fixing defects in the road including potholes, patch repairs and localised flooding along Church Road and the road between Whitcott Keysett and the B4368. Then a six-week closure will start from February 7, with access only allowed for emergency vehicles.

Clun councillor Nigel Hartin said: "This plan meets many of our requests and gets many of the road defects in the surrounding area fixed. It also allows continued access for emergency services and the use of the road out of hours."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

