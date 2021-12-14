Notification Settings

Fire crews called to Clun school

By Andrew Revill

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a Shropshire primary school on Tuesday morning.

According to the SFRS incident log, crews from Bishop's Castle and Clun stations were called to attend a fire at St George's Primary School in Clun at around 6.40am on Tuesday morning.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bishop's Castle and Clun, and Operations and Fire Investigation officers were in attendance.

The mobilised crews were equipped with breathing apparatus, both a covering jet, two hosereel jets, a thermal camera and positive pressure ventilation to make the area safe.

The log states that there were reports of a microwave fire in ground floor staff room. Crews extinguished the fire and the stop order was issued at 7.06am.

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

