Fire crews called to Clun school

According to the SFRS incident log, crews from Bishop's Castle and Clun stations were called to attend a fire at St George's Primary School in Clun at around 6.40am on Tuesday morning.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bishop's Castle and Clun, and Operations and Fire Investigation officers were in attendance.

The mobilised crews were equipped with breathing apparatus, both a covering jet, two hosereel jets, a thermal camera and positive pressure ventilation to make the area safe.