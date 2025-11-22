Emergency services rescue person trapped following two-vehicle crash on South Shropshire's A4117
The emergency service rescued a person trapped after a two-car crash in South Shropshire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to an incident on the A4117 at Hopton Wafers, near Cleobury Mortimer, at around 1.15pm today - Saturday, November 22.
Four fire crews including the rescue tender were sent to the scene, from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, and Wellington.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
An update from the fire service said one person had been trapped.
Officers worked to free them before leaving them in the care of ambulance staff.