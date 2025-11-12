West Midlands Ambulance Service crews attended the crash on the A4117 at Cleobury Mortimer shortly before 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) following a number of 999 calls.

Two ambulances, Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find a car and a single-decker bus which had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the bus, a man, received treatment for his injuries by ambulance staff. The man was then conveyed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further precautionary checks.

“Three passengers from the bus all received assessment by crews before being discharged on scene.

“A woman and girl from the car were assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious. They were both taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further care.”