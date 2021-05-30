Woman rescued from after getting stuck in mud next to River Severn

A woman was rescued from a riverbank after getting stuck in the mud.

The woman was rescued near Severn Valley Country Park. Photo: Google
The woman got stuck at the edge of the water in the River Severn near the Highley to Alveley bridge, near Bridgnorth, on Saturday evening.

A passing kayaker called Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 6pm to come to her aid.

She was struggling to get up the slippery bank due to the mud, so the crew used general purpose lines to put her up to safety. She didn't suffer any injuries.

One fire engine was sent to the scene near Severn Valley Country Park from Cleobury Mortimer station, and the crew was on the scene for about 40 minutes.

