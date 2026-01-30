Thrills and hills as marathon runners get set for gruelling trail race at stunning Shropshire beauty spot
Runners will be on their marks for a trail marathon through the stunning Shropshire Hills tomorrow.
The Icing on the Cake marathon and half marathon will take place across the hills and the Long Mynd this Saturday (January 31).
Runners tackling the half marathon route cover a loop through the beautiful and rugged countryside, while those running the full marathon will have the benefit of seeing it all twice.
The route covers a National Trust haven and the start and finish will be in Carding Mill Valley, near the tea rooms.
A spokesperson for How Hard Can It Be events, the race organisers, said: “The course will be fully marked but runners should carry a map of the area.
“Runners will also be expected to carry a rucksack and a minimum of 500ml of water and a basic first aid kit.
“The race will start at 9am, and there will be a cut off of seven hours for the full marathon. You must complete your first lap by 12.30pm to go out on a second lap.
“Carding Mill Valley is just a stone’s throw from the beautiful town of Church Stretton which has a train station within a mile of the start.
“Price includes a blingtastic medal and well-stocked aid stations out on the course. Friendly marshals included.
“We will also be holding our cake competition, so bring along one of your bakes and see if you win a prize!
”Parking will be available in the valley for around £5 per car."
For more information, visit codrc.co.uk/e/the-icing-on-the-cake-12276.