The Icing on the Cake marathon and half marathon will take place across the hills and the Long Mynd this Saturday (January 31).

Runners tackling the half marathon route cover a loop through the beautiful and rugged countryside, while those running the full marathon will have the benefit of seeing it all twice.

The route covers a National Trust haven and the start and finish will be in Carding Mill Valley, near the tea rooms.

The Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

A spokesperson for How Hard Can It Be events, the race organisers, said: “The course will be fully marked but runners should carry a map of the area.

“Runners will also be expected to carry a rucksack and a minimum of 500ml of water and a basic first aid kit.

“The race will start at 9am, and there will be a cut off of seven hours for the full marathon. You must complete your first lap by 12.30pm to go out on a second lap.

“Carding Mill Valley is just a stone’s throw from the beautiful town of Church Stretton which has a train station within a mile of the start.

“Price includes a blingtastic medal and well-stocked aid stations out on the course. Friendly marshals included.

“We will also be holding our cake competition, so bring along one of your bakes and see if you win a prize!

”Parking will be available in the valley for around £5 per car."

For more information, visit codrc.co.uk/e/the-icing-on-the-cake-12276.