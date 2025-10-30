'Eyesore' former Church Stretton carpet shop to be demolished to make way for housing

The plans to tear down several vacant commercial buildings in Church Stretton - including the former home of Crown Carpets - have been approved by Shropshire Council.

The demolition works will make way for the construction of three three-bedroom houses and one two-bedroom house.

After the carpet business relocated to the Mynd Industrial Estate, plans to demolish the site to build 14 new homes were approved in 2019.

But those plans never materialised, and the plot remains vacant more than half a decade on.