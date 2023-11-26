Library to be closed for two weeks – but no fine for late books

Church Stretton Library will be shut from Tuesday, December 5.

The closure is required to put new shelving in.

An update from the library said: "Due to the installation of new shelving funded by the Friends of Church Stretton Library, Church Stretton Library and Visitor Information Centre will be closed from Tuesday, December 5, for two weeks.

"We will reopen on Tuesday, December 19. We will be open on Saturday, December 2, as usual.

"No items will be due back, and overdue charges will not be accumulated during the closure period.

"Please take extra books if required.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we look forward to welcoming you into the new revitalised library soon."