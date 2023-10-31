'Diabolical' staffing situation leading to lengthy postal delays in town - whistleblower

Residents in Church Stretton had expressed concerns that mail would not be delivered every day from the town's delivery office due to staff shortages, with fears that important letters such as utility bills might not arrive on time.
Staff levels at a Royal Mail delivery office in Shropshire have been described as "diabolical" by a whisteblower amid accusations of missed deliveries.
