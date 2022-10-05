Stunning photos of south Shropshire donated for library's fundraising calendar

Picture by David Childs - he has a photography shop in Church Stretton

The Friends of Church Stretton Library calendar has landscape photos donated by local photographers including the cover shot of the setting sun over the which was taken by shop owner Richard Childs.

Other photos for the 2023 calendar have been donated by Yvonne Beaumont, Richard Childs, Penny Hayward, Andrew Fusek Peters, James Russell and Geoff Taylor.

The calendar costs £8 and the library friends say it will make a wonderful present for friends and family, "as well as a treat for yourself".

Each photograph in the calendar is A4 size and the calendar comes with an envelope suitable for sending it through the post.

Calendars are on sale in Church Stretton Library as well as Books by Moonlight, Outdoor Depot, Peppers, Stretton Print and Supplies.

People who cannot get into town and would like one delivered within the Stretton area should make contact through the website https://strettonlibraryfriends.org.uk/contact/