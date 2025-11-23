'I love 99.9 per cent of my customers': Bishop's Castle butcher still making the cut as he turns 70

Mr Pugh, who turns 70 today (Sunday, November 23) has been running A.J. Pugh's in the town since 1998. His son and partner, Thomas, runs a successful butchers in Knighton.

The Bishop's Castle shop, on Church Street, is an integral part of one of Shropshire's tightest-knit communities offering a chance to step back to the days before the supermarkets ruled the High Street.

Still working a 40 to 50 hour week Mr Pugh said: "We are doing alright. It is tiring but I do enjoy it. I love it and I love the customers. The customers that come here are fantastic and if they are not fantastic I can tell them to get lost - but that does not happen very often."