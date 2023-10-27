Shropshire brewery toasts two Gold successes at Great British Food Awards

The Three Tuns, based in Bishop's Castle, received the honour for its Stout and its XXXX beer.
Housed in a 17th-century brewery, the oldest licensed brewery in the UK, the company says it holds tradition in the highest regard.
"It is why our real ales are made the traditional way and crafted with the finest ingredients," a spokesperson said.
"We're over the moon to share we've been awarded GOLD for two of our real ales in the Great British Food Awards 2023. Both our XXX and Stout have received the award and we couldn't be prouder to have our ales recognised amongst Britain's finest artisanal produce."