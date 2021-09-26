Father's plea for information as hundreds gather in memory of teen killed day before turning 18

Floral tributes are attached to the gates at the Bishop's Castle rugby club in memory of Dylan Price

Dylan Price died the day before his 18th birthday on Sunday, September 19, after being injured on the unpaved and unlit B4385 Brampton Road, in Bishop's Castle.

He is believed to have been hit by a car which then drove off but no arrests have yet been made.

Dylan Price played for Shrewsbury and Bishop's Castle rugby clubs

His death has shaken the community but they have rallied round and more than £8,000 has since been raised through an online campaign to help cover the costs of his funeral.

More money was raised by his friends on Saturday at Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club, where he was a popular member.

Rugby matches were played in his memory during the afternoon, with hundreds of people attending the event including Dylan's father Darren Price, 50, and his two sisters Izzy, 23, and Liv, 21.

Donations were collected and a fireworks display was put on during the evening.

Dylan's father Darren Price

A rugby match was held in Dylan Price's memory. Pictured centre is his niece Azaylia Price

Floral tributes and birthday balloons have been attached to the gates of the rugby club, where a vigil was held for Dylan last Monday – the date he would have turned 18.

One reads: "Keep smiling up there. You had a heart of gold and made everyone around you happy."

Dylan, who also played for Shrewsbury Rugby Club, had grown up watching his father play for Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley and eventually chose to join the club himself.

His father Darren, who played in the match on Saturday, said: "It's amazing who has turned up and the support we've had.

Dylan's sister Izzy with the ball

Dylan Price's memory was honoured with a fundraiser at Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club

"Dylan was popular and well loved. He would reach out to help other people and as a family we were always so proud of the amazing young man he was growing up to be.

"He was a real people person, he knew how to speak to anyone and was loved by everyone.

"He was passionate about rugby – it was his life."

He said Dylan had also been looking forward to passing his driving test, adding: "Our lives will never be the same without you. We are incomplete and the space you have left cannot be filled.

Floral tributes and birthday balloons at the gates of the rugby club

One of the tributes to Dylan

"Although you were never someone who wanted the attention, your infectious smile and kindness made you friend to so many.

"We have been overwhelmed with the support and love from a whole community who are standing beside us and also hold you in their hearts."

In recent days, West Mercia Police has renewed its appeal for witnesses but Darren has now also made a personal plea for anyone who may have information about his son's death to come forward.

"The police are trying to find out exactly what happened and if anyone knows anything I am asking them to please let the police know," he added.

Dylan's friend and club coach Tom Gee

"It could make all the difference."

Tom Gee, coach at Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club, said: "A lot of people have taken it very hard. He passed away on the Sunday and it was his 18th birthday on the Monday. That was a big blow to everyone really.

"We know we can't turn back time, but we wanted to do this to honour his memory."

He said the club was now planning to hold a memorial rugby match for Dylan every year.

A rugby match was played in Dylan's honour

Joey McCoy, who started the online fundraising page, said he is overwhelmed that more than £8,000 has already been raised.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Shawbury and plays for Shrewsbury Rugby Club, met Dylan just over a year ago when the pair were both on a college rugby course together.

"We got on straight away – he was like a brother to me," said Joey.

"He was always smiling and will be unforgettable.

The community came together at the rugby club to remember Dylan

"We both played for the college and Shrewsbury Rugby Club."

He said the Shrewsbury club had also held a minute's clap in Dylan's honour on Saturday.

"His death has had an impact on everyone, including the people on the course and the tutors," Joey said.

"I set up the gofundme page in the moment; I just thought how can I help his family out a bit?

"That was the first thing I thought of. I set a goal of £100 but it's been amazing how many people have donated.

Some of Dylan's many friends have got a tattoo in his memory

"It would be nice if his family didn't have to pay anything out of their own pockets for the funeral, and some of it will be donated to the Mind charity."

Dylan's family says his funeral will be held in Bishop's Castle next month.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery is due to open his inquest on Thursday at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that he died of injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.