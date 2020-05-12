Curlew camera returns to follow journey of nesting birds

Shropshire and Wales based Curlew Country said its ‘Curlew Cam’ is returning for the fourth year.

It means people can watch how the curlews progress, and hopefully see the chicks hatch.

A spokesman for Curlew Country said: "Despite all the changes we have made this year due to Covid-19, we are excited that Curlew Cam is back – with a warning to those who find it distractingly addictive.

"Lots of thought and effort has gone into government guidelines for work and social distancing in achieving this, but with the help of dedicated farming partners Wynford, Joyce, and Trish we have succeeded."

He added: "This breeding curlew territory in Wales has history. It was the feature of a beautiful short documentary film by Billy Clapham called Keeper of the Call. Billy wanted to make a film about curlews as his final piece for his master’s degree in wildlife filmmaking and contacted Curlew ambassador Mary Colwell Hector who kindly put him in touch with us. The film featured on Springwatch last year and was nominated for several awards at film festivals internationally."

The spokesman said the male curlew on the nest had been in the Churchstoke area for the past three years.

People can view the live camera and find out more about Curlew Country’s conservation work on the website www.curlewcountry.org