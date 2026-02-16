The incident happened at Hopton Bank, Hopton Wafers, south Shropshire shortly before 8am.

The female driver of the car was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a tree on Little Wicket, Hopton Bank, Hopton Wafers at 7.51am today.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer responded to the scene. The driver, a woman, was extricated with help from the fire service before being assessed. The woman was given treatment for minor injuries before being discharged on scene."

Police and firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision (RTC) had taken place.

“This incident involved one saloon car which came to rest on the roof. One casualty was released from the vehicle and is now in the care of the ambulance service.

“Crews were also assisted by Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.”

Three Shropshire fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Craven Arms and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident.