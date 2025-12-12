MP renews call for better banking services in south Shropshire as another branch closes

Stuart Anderson has made a "cash access request" for Church Stretton, as the town stands to lose its only bank when Yorkshire Building Society on Sandford Avenue closes on January 26.

It follows closures of banks in both Ludlow and Bridgnorth in his South Shropshire constituency.

Mr Anderson launched his banking hubs campaign in January 2025, when Lloyds Bank announced the closure of its branches in both towns. They had 720 and 638 monthly customers respectively.

The banking sector has committed to delivering 350 hubs by the end of the current Parliament. The hubs enable residents to deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills, and check their balance.

Almost 200 residents signed the MP's petition calling for banking hubs in the constituency.

South Shropshire has not yet been eligible for banking hub support as Bridgnorth is still served by Nationwide and HSBC while Ludlow retains Natwest and Nationwide branches.

LINK, which independently determines the location of banking hubs, said that it cannot recommend them in towns which still have at least one bank branch that offers services to local businesses and personal customers so does not meet the criteria.

Mr Anderson has now called for a more proactive response to tackle the decline in access to cash across the whole constituency and has urged the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to review the current assessment criteria.

Mr Anderson said: "I want to ensure that our local communities can continue to access banking services and financial products on their own high streets and town centres. Following the closure of Lloyds Bank in Bridgnorth and Ludlow in January, I launched my campaign calling for the creation of banking hubs in South Shropshire.

"My petition received almost 200 signatures, demonstrating the huge importance of continued access to cash services. Sadly, this was ruled out because they still have some banks on their high streets.

"However, I am worried that the current criteria means that it watches the decline of our high streets. That is why I have called on the Chancellor to review the assessment criteria. As Church Stretton stands to lose its only bank when Yorkshire Building Society closes in the new year, I believe that this town should be included in the rollout. This would enable residents to continue to deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills, and check their balances."