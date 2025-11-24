'We are grateful for the support and efforts of many people' - South Shropshire pub bought by the community to reopen again after time was called two years ago

Time was called on The Crown Inn in Newcastle-on-Clun, South Shropshire, when it stopped trading in February 2023.

But, not wanting to see their beloved pub close for good, the villagers and parish council spent two years battling to save the village inn.

They formed a community group and applied for finance from the Government's Community Ownership Fund (COF).

The parish council was awarded a grant of £270,000 to refurbish and reopen the village pub earlier this year, as well as using a Public Works Loan Board loan and community fundraising to generate extra funds.

The Crown Inn in Newcastle on Clun

Now after years of hard work, the pub is finally set to reopen its doors this week.

Steve Burge of Newcastle Parish Council said the first pints will be pulled on Friday, with the doors opening at 5pm.

He said: "We are pleased and excited to announce that The Crown Inn at Newcastle will reopen on Friday, November 28 at 5:00pm.

The Crown Inn sold to Newcastle Parish Council. Photo: Newcastle Parish Council

"Initially, the bar will be open on the evenings of Thursday – Saturday each week with the opening hours extended as and when we are able.

"Works to the pub aren’t entirely finished and there may be a few rough edges which will be smoothed over the coming weeks.

"We are grateful for the support and efforts of many people including The Community Ownership Fund from The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government who provided the funds required to purchase the building and our project running costs.

"We are especially grateful to The Friends of The Crown Inn and those supporting their events and to the workforce that has renovated and developed the building.

"To everyone who has contributed in any way, we thank you. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our village pub."