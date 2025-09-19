New plan to convert derelict south Shropshire village pub into homes - 13 years after it closed

A developer has launched another attempt to convert the only pub in a small village near Craven Arms into homes - after six failed attempts over the last 13 years.

Since the Engine & Tender in Broome, near Aston-on-Clun, closed in January 2012, several attempts have been made to convert it and its outbuildings into homes.

Applications submitted in 2012, 2018, 2021 and 2022 were all withdrawn, while plans submitted in 2023 and 2024 were both refused by Shropshire Council.

Engine & Tender in Broome. Pictured in 2024. Photo: Google

Rejecting the 2023 application by Delfin Investments Limited, the council's planning team said the "principle" of three open-market dwellings on the site was "unacceptable".