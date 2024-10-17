Several Shropshire schools shut today as county recovers from latest floods
At least seven schools have shut for the day as Shropshire recovers from another downpour.
Heavy rain caused flash flooding on several roads and railway lines on Wednesday afternoon.
As the clean-up got underway, several schools in Shropshire announced their closure, or partial closure, on Thursday.
Seven primary schools have so far announced they will not be opening to students, while five are aiming to be up and running again soon.
Bishop's Castle Primary, Clunbury, Newcastle CE Primary School, Shrewsbury Cathedral Catholic Primary, St George's in Clun, St Mary's in Bucknell and Wistanstow will be closed for the day.
Chirbury, Lydbury North, Norbury, Onny in Onibury and Stiperstones are all hoping to be open for students by 10am.