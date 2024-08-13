Six weekends of closures planned on major county road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways is planning to carry out resurfacing work on the A49 in Church Stretton, between the A49/Sandford Avenue junction and just south of Clive Avenue/Laundry Bank.

Work is anticipated to start in late September.

Officials have said that to carry out the work safely, there will be six full weekend closures of the A49 at the location.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "The full weekend closures will enable National Highways to resurface the carriageway to the required depth, recycle materials and to shorten their overall programme.

"Whilst they work at this location, they will have a dedicated public liaison officer (PLO) available to answer any questions that may arise. The PLO will also be carrying out site visits prior to construction and engaging with any of the affected local residents and businesses."

The council said that further information regarding the work "will be shared in due course".

A Shropshire Council spokesman also outlined the plans for traffic management in the area, saying: "During this time, access to frontages will be maintained via escort/marshal systems.

"There may be short delays whilst National Highways ensure that the site is safe for access. They will also maintain access for emergency vehicles throughout.

"During the closures, a fully signed diversion route will be installed and there will also be a weight restriction enforced along the B5477."