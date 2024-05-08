Plans for caravan site at Ludlow Racecourse given the go-ahead by planning officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The operators of Ludlow Racecourse have been given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council to use some of the land to site 71 caravans and motorhomes.

It's proposed that the site will be to the east of the main buildings at the racecourse, between the racecourse itself and the railway line.

In the planning statement, the applicants maintained that the proposed site would "not be intrusive into the countryside" being absorbed within the racecourse complex and "only being readily visible from passing trains."

They argued that the location is "ideal", being in proximity to transport links and tourist attractions including Stokesay Castle, Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, the Shropshire Hills, Ludlow and further away Shrewsbury and Hereford.

"Furthermore," the statement continued, "the site's close relationship to the food centre, plant centre, distillery, golf course, associated cafes and public houses will benefit those businesses."

Permitting the site, Shropshire Council planners gave the operators a series of lifetime conditions, including that no individual touring caravan or motorhome shall remain, occupied or stored, on the site for a period over 28 consecutive days.

In addition, no more than 71 touring caravans or motorhomes, and no static caravans, shall be sited within the area at any time.

The applicants will have three years to begin development.