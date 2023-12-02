School permitted to keep temporary building for another ten years

Onny CE Primary School in Onibury had asked Shropshire Council's planning department to extend the duration it is allowed to keep the 'demountable accommodation'.

The authority has now approved the variation of the condition for the building, allowing it to remain on site until October 31, 2033.

The application stated: "Planning Permission was granted on January 27, 2014, to allow for the retention of the temporary planning permission for the (three-Bay) demountable building for a further temporary period of ten years.

"Since that date, the building has continued to provide vital accommodation over the past ten years.

"The building is being used by the school (operating during the main school hours, term time only).

"The demountable building has been maintained and provides flexible accommodation."

It will now be allowed to stay at the site for another ten years.