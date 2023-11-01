Police appeal following crash that left two drivers with life-threatening injuries

Two cars collided on the A458 at Harley, between Much Wenlock and Cressage, at around 1.50pm on Tuesday.

Drivers of both vehicles, a Seat Ibiza and a Nissan Micra, were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

West Mercia Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The collision happened at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon, when a Seat Ibiza was travelling north on the A458 towards Shrewsbury and a Nissan Micra was travelling south on the same piece of road, towards Bridgnorth. The Seat Ibiza and the Micra have collided."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“One male patient was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

“A second man was cut free from his vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries before being airlifted to the same hospital for further treatment.”

A photograph from the scene showed a dark Seat on the grass verge, surrounded by firefighters, while a grey Nissan Micra was left stranded on the wrong side of the road. Both cars were severely damaged.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC Jackson by email jack.jackson@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 using extension 7702083 quoting 00186_i.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or online at: crimestoppers-uk.org