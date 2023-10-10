Country home and separate annex in the Shropshire Hills on the market for £535,000

An opportunity has arisen to purchase a spacious country house and separate annex within the Shropshire Hills Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

Homefield
Homefield

Homefield and Little Homefield, in Gretton, Cardington, Church Stretton, is on the market for £535,000 with estate agents, Roger Parry & Partners.

The property, set in 1.8 acres, boasts four bedrooms, as well as a breakfast room, an oil fired ESSE range, a large sitting room and dining room.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite shower room and built in cupboard. There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Little Homefield is currently being used as a holiday let annex. There is a kitchen/breakfast room, a conservatory used as a sitting room, double bedroom with wardrobe, bathroom, and a large entrance porch.

The property can be accessed via the B4371 towards Much Wenlock and Hope Bowdler.

Viewing of the property is by appointment through Clemmie Daborn at Roger Parry & Partners.

Contact the head office to arrange a viewing. Telephone: 01743 791336 or email: mail@rogerparry.net.

For more information visit rogerparry.net/property/cardington-church-stretton/.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

