Country home and separate annex in the Shropshire Hills on the market for £535,000

Homefield

Homefield and Little Homefield, in Gretton, Cardington, Church Stretton, is on the market for £535,000 with estate agents, Roger Parry & Partners.

The property, set in 1.8 acres, boasts four bedrooms, as well as a breakfast room, an oil fired ESSE range, a large sitting room and dining room.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite shower room and built in cupboard. There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Little Homefield is currently being used as a holiday let annex. There is a kitchen/breakfast room, a conservatory used as a sitting room, double bedroom with wardrobe, bathroom, and a large entrance porch.

The property can be accessed via the B4371 towards Much Wenlock and Hope Bowdler.

Viewing of the property is by appointment through Clemmie Daborn at Roger Parry & Partners.

Contact the head office to arrange a viewing. Telephone: 01743 791336 or email: mail@rogerparry.net.