MP Philip Dunne welcomes Severn Trent investment to tackle sewage pollution

Philip Dunne MP

Severn Trent Water has published a £13 billion business plan with the aims of improving water security and protecting the environment, as well as creating 7,000 more jobs in the Midlands.

The proposals include investment in water security, to reduce leakage and ensure that the system can cope with peak demand for years to come.

They also intend to invest in reducing storm overflow spills by 30 per cent, hitting the Government’s targets five years early.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne has campaigned against sewage pollution, having introduced the Sewage (Inland Waters) Bill to Parliament as a Private Members Bill, which received support from campaigning groups such as Surfers Against Sewage.

He has been working with Severn Trent Water to encourage investment in improving river water quality in South Shropshire.

Welcoming the news of the investment, Mr Dunne said: “These plans show Severn Trent is leading the way in improving water quality and reducing the impact of storm overflows.

"I am very pleased that the proposals include substantial investment in protecting our rivers from sources of pollution, while also ensuring water security for the years ahead.

"In South Shropshire, Severn Trent are investing in cutting discharges from their assets along the River Teme in South Shropshire between Knighton and Burford, as one of two pilot projects to test how best to clean up their impact on rivers.