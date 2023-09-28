Meat company fined after teenage worker severs fingers

The company was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive.

On July 18, 2020, the 18-year-old man was operating a grinding machine at LDA Meats Limited, Lyndon Business Park, Lower Road Trading Estate, Ledbury.

While he was mincing some lamb, he slipped on the wet floor and, in an attempt to save himself, put his hand out and into the machine.

This caused him to sever three fingers, and another partially, when his hand came into contact with the rotating worm thread in the machine.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the machine had not been suitably and sufficiently assessed to identify the hazardous parts, the risks associated with the machine or the required control measures to prevent access to dangerous parts.

The investigation also found the machine was not subject to routine guard checks.

This meant an issue with the safety cut out device within the lid of the machine had not been detected or remedied.

It was possible for the machine to be operated with the lid open resulting in access to dangerous rotating parts.

At Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26, LDA Meats Limited of St Ethelbert House, Ryelands Street, Hereford, England, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11(1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regs 1998.

The company was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,339.80.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Seren Linton said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided – instead a teenage worker was permanently disfigured at the very start of his working life.