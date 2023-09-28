Meat company fined after teenage worker severs fingers

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshirePublished:

A catering and retail butchers has been fined after a teenage worker severed three fingers while operating machinery that had not been suitably guarded.

The company was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive.
The company was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive.

On July 18, 2020, the 18-year-old man was operating a grinding machine at LDA Meats Limited, Lyndon Business Park, Lower Road Trading Estate, Ledbury.

While he was mincing some lamb, he slipped on the wet floor and, in an attempt to save himself, put his hand out and into the machine.

This caused him to sever three fingers, and another partially, when his hand came into contact with the rotating worm thread in the machine.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the machine had not been suitably and sufficiently assessed to identify the hazardous parts, the risks associated with the machine or the required control measures to prevent access to dangerous parts.

The investigation also found the machine was not subject to routine guard checks.

This meant an issue with the safety cut out device within the lid of the machine had not been detected or remedied.

It was possible for the machine to be operated with the lid open resulting in access to dangerous rotating parts.

At Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26, LDA Meats Limited of St Ethelbert House, Ryelands Street, Hereford, England, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11(1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regs 1998.

The company was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,339.80.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Seren Linton said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided – instead a teenage worker was permanently disfigured at the very start of his working life.

“Employers should make sure they properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risks from dangerous parts of machinery.”

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News