MP encourages applications for heritage project funding

Philip Dunne MP

While castles, cathedrals and country houses are often better supported and well documented, Historic England is seeking to support projects which uncover the stories of people and places often missing from the history records.

To support this effort, Historic England has announced further funding to support working class heritage, following the launch of its Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories last year.

The fund has already supported 57 projects, including traditional blacksmithing skills learned by young people in Winson Green, Birmingham.

Mr Dunne said: “This funding from Historic England could provide a welcome boost to heritage projects in South Shropshire which focus on the working-class history of our area.

From South Shropshire’s agricultural history; to the mining legacy of Broseley, Highley or Clee Hill; or the Ironbridge Gorge to the Severn Valley Railway; this funding could help explore a much wider aspect of our local history. So I hope local organisations will apply.”

Historic England is inviting community and heritage organisations across the country to apply for grants of up to £25,000 through its Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories. Applications for funding for smaller grass roots projects starting at £1,000 are also welcome.

Each project should enable people to share untold stories about the places where they live, encouraging communities to examine and tell their own stories in their own ways.