'Western Lady' joins line up for Severn Valley Railway's Autumn Diesel Bash

Western Lady Photo: Mike Tromans

The BR Class 52 Diesel Hydraulic D1048 ‘Western Lady’ will be joining three other Westerns at the event which is taking place between September 28 and October 1.

The locomotive will be on display throughout the event, following its recent cosmetic restoration and repaint to blue with full yellow ends.

Organisers also hope to include ‘Western Lady’ in both the photo shoots that are taking place before and after the main gala event.

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director said: "We are delighted to have D1048 as late addition to our line up. Its arrival means we can host the largest gathering of Class 52 Westerns in more than 30 years.

“Whilst not operational, D1048 has been cosmetically restored to 1970s BR blue livery which is absolutely in-keeping with our event theme and of the photo charter line ups we have planned.

"We hope the addition of D1048 will really maximise the interest in our final event commemorating 50 years of diesel preservation.”

D1048 was built at Crewe Works in 1962, and was released to traffic on December 15. It remained in service until the last day of Western operation on British Railways, on February, 26 1977.

The locomotive was the first Western to be painted in blue with full yellow ends on BR on November, 14 1966 and it has been based at the Midland Railway Centre since March 1997.

The addition of ‘Western Lady’ means that the SVR is able to provide the historic spectacle of four Westerns on display, as it joins D1013 ‘Western Ranger’, D1015 ‘Western Champion’ and D1062 ‘Western Courier’.

There hasn’t been an event like this since five Westerns were displayed at Plymouth Laira Depot Open Day on September 15, 1991.

The SVR has acknowledged the contribution and assistance of the Western Locomotive Association (owner of D1013 and D1062), together with the Midland Railway Centre in making the appearance of ‘Western Lady’ possible.